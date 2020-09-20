Gershan Major appointed GM of Eyewitness News… Kendeno Knowles fired

Eyewitness former Anchor/GM Kendeno Knowles and New GM Gershan Major.

THIS JUST IN| Bahamas Press is learning Eyewitness News anchor and GM Kendeno Knowles has been sacked by his bosses. No reasons have been given to BP for the abrupt dismissal.

Meanwhile, we are learning Gershan Major has been appointed by Number Boss Sebas Bastian to full the post as GM for the news network.

The announcement of the new GM came during a Friday staff meeting where Major was introduced. The decision to ax the former anchor/GM was a move of resetting and restructuring.

We await more details to this developing story as BP wants to hear the “juice” behind this separation.

We report yinner decide!