GG C. A Smith in Self-quarantine – sounds like more FNMs will be axed soon…

STATEMENT| The Secretary to the Governor-General announces that the Office of the Governor-General will be closed from 22 February through 28 February 2021 due to exposure to COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, Governor-General Sir Cornelius A. Smith was tested for COVID-19. The test result was negative, however, out of an abundance of caution, the Governor-General will self-quarantine.

Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and all established health protocols are being followed.

The Office of the Governor-General will re-open on Monday 1 March 2021.

21 February 2021

Office of the Governor-General

Commonwealth of The Bahamas