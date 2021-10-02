GG given notice of the New Appointed Senators from the Governing Progressive Liberal Party

NASSAU| Bahamas Press now has completed its list of Senators:
Minister of Economics and Leader in the Senate will be Senator Hon. Michael Halkitis.
Attorney General Senator Hon. Ryan Pinder
Senator Hon. L. Lashell Adderley
Senator Hon. Barry Griffin
Senator Hon. Tyrell O. Young
Senator Hon. James A. Turner -Rolle
Senator Hon. Kirkland A. Russell
Senator Hon. Ronald C. Duncombe
Senator Hon. Quinton Lightbourne
Senator Hon. Randy Rolle
Senator Hon. Darron Pickstock
Senator Hon. Dr. Erecia Hepburn
A list of the Senators was leaked to the media via Social Media showing the appointments via letter from the Cabinet Secretary to the Governor General. Two of the persons on the list names were incorrectly spelt.
