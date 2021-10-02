GG given notice of the New Appointed Senators from the Governing Progressive Liberal Party

NASSAU| Bahamas Press now has completed its list of Senators:

Minister of Economics and Leader in the Senate will be Senator Hon. Michael Halkitis.

Attorney General Senator Hon. Ryan Pinder

Senator Hon. L. Lashell Adderley

Senator Hon. Barry Griffin

Senator Hon. Tyrell O. Young

Senator Hon. James A. Turner -Rolle

Senator Hon. Kirkland A. Russell

Senator Hon. Ronald C. Duncombe

Senator Hon. Quinton Lightbourne

Senator Hon. Randy Rolle

Senator Hon. Darron Pickstock

Senator Hon. Dr. Erecia Hepburn

A list of the Senators was leaked to the media via Social Media showing the appointments via letter from the Cabinet Secretary to the Governor General. Two of the persons on the list names were incorrectly spelt.

We report yinner decide!