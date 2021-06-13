Ghana citizen charged for breaching the Immigration Act!

FREEPORT| On Thursday 10/June Bahamas Immigration Department Freeport hauled a citizen of Ghana before the Magistrates Court charging him with two counts of breach against the Immigration Act.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court #1 was 48-year-old Emmanuel Nathaniel King-Batsios to answer to charges of Entering Into A Fraudulent Marriage Contrary to Section 32B(1)(b) of the Immigration (Amendment) Act, 2015, and punishable under Section 32B(2)(b) of the Immigration (Amendment) Act, 2015.

Particulars are that on Wednesday 9th June, 2021 while on Grand Bahama King-Batsios was found to have wilfully entered into a fraudulent marriage with Bahamian Jane Julia Andrews in New Providence on 9/May/2011, for the purpose of obtaining a Resident Spouse Permit from the Director of Immigration under false pretences. The defendant pled guilty and was ordered deported immediately.

King-Batsios was also charged with misleading an Immigration Officer: Contrary to Section 10(e) and Punishable under Section 49(1) of the Immigration Act Chapter 191, Statute Laws of The Bahamas Revised Edition 2000.

Particulars indicated that on Monday 31/May/2021 while in Freeport, Grand Bahama, King-Batsios did wilfully mislead Immigration Officers by providing them with false information knowing the same not to be genuine during an interview, and a home inspection discovered an application he submitted seeking to obtain a Resident Spouse Permit from the Director of Immigration.

King-Batsios pled guilty as charged and was ordered to pay $2,500.00 or in default serve one year at the Department of Corrections.

King-Batsios remained in police custody pending payment of his Court imposed fine.

Once fine is paid King-Batsios will be turned over to Bahamas Immigration who will effect his deportation.

We report yinner decide!