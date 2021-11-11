Beaten soon to be mother tells court she is carrying her attacker’s child and he loves her! WHAT IS THIS?!

NASSAU| A man known to police was able to persuade his pregnant girlfriend to drop the charges of physical abuse against him.

GET THIS: Cordero Saunders, 31, who was charged for physically assaulting his girlfriend with a weapon (Gun), apologized to her in court, telling her he loved her and it will never happen again.

The gal, who, like a barefoot pregnant woman, caught a flight into New Providence, and defended the man. She told the court she was carrying their child and therefore did not want the action to proceed so she was withdrawing all the charges against him.

Decent Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt told Saunders he was less than a man, and she is right! Defence attorney Ian Cargill joined in scolding his client, telling him the incident should have never happened and the fact that the woman was carrying his child made it even worse!

But Saunders is not off the hook yet. He, you should know, still has matters for which he was on bail for going back to a 2013 incident involving the murder of Immigration Officer Shane Gardiner and his girlfriend Tishka Braynen. That robbery incident unfolded in Andros. In that pending case Saunders was on bail for armed robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. What kinda monsters are these yinner bringing up in society?!

