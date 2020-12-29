Giving Cheer at Christmastime St. Matthew’s Church Christian Youth Movement donates to Children’s Emergency Hostel

NASSAU, The Bahamas – In the spirit of Christmas giving, the Christian Youth Movement (CYM) of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church (SMAC) donated toys, grocery and books to the Children’s Emergency Hostel during a special ceremony.

Mrs. Ethnee Nottage, CYM Adviser, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the members thought it fitting to launch an appeal that would help bring cheer to the children at the home and assist with their daily needs.

With the support of the congregation of SMAC, the organization was able to collect the items.

CYM members and advisers are pictured presenting the goods to Charlene Gibson, Business Manager, at the Hostel on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. From left: Ethnee Nottage, Dereka Cambridge, Jayde Newbold, Kasia Rolle, Charlene Gibson, Kathryn Campbell and Rev’d Fr. Chester Burton, Assistant Curate, SMAC. (Photo by Winsolette Rolle).