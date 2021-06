ABACO| There was a ferry boat accident on Abaco last night around 9pm.

We are learning some 10 persons had to be taken to the local clinic after the ferry vessel which was headed to March Harbour from Guana Cay hit a sandbank throwing some of the 15 passengers overboard.

Some of the passengers at the clinic were left with serious injuries but none life-threatening. Now this is a second boating accident for the weekend.

We report yinner decide!