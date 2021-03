GO AND REGISTER NOW!!!

Tweet on Twitter

New Providence Registration Centres – Parliamentary Registration Department…

Fox Hill Community Centre

Fox Hill

Mon. – Fri., 10 am – 4 pm and 5 pm – 8 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Pop-Up Centre

Adelaide Primary School

Mon. – Fri., 10 am – 4 pm and 5 pm – 8 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Pop-Up Centre

Gambier Primary School

Mon. – Fri., 10 am – 4 pm and 5 pm – 8 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Primary Centre

Main Post Office

Town Centre Malll

Baillou Hill Road

Ph 396-8209 Mon. – Fri., 9:30 am – 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Primary Centre

South Beach Post Office

East Street South Mon. – Fri., 9:30 am – 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Primary Centre

Grants Town Community Centre

Baillou Hill Road Mon. – Fri., 9:30 am – 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Primary Centre

Elizabeth Estates Post Office

Prince Charles Drive

Mon. – Fri., 9:30 am – 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Primary Centre

Carmichael Road Post Office

Carmichael Road

Mon. – Fri., 9:30 am – 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

Primary Centre

Cable Beach Post Office

Cable Beach

Mon. – Fri., 10:00 am – 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Primary Centre

Parliamentary Registration Department

Farrington Road

Mon. – Fri., 9:30 am – 8:00 pm