BCB new executive chairman Fred Gottlieb

Gottlieb announced as BCB Chairman as reported by BP following Cabinet more than a week ago…

Well once again our deep Cabinet Room source delivered the information. Bahamas Press was spot on once again. Mike Smith is out of the BCB and Fred Gottlieb is in just as BP predicted. Now what is the status of GM Kayleasar Deveaux-Isaacs? Her letter has been written.

GOTTLIEB was the man who in 2006 as Chairman of BEC turned that Corporation from a profit into a deep deep deficit loss. God Help Dem!

