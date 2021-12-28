DAVIS Government collaboration transforms Bay Street into Holiday Wonderland

THE LIGHTING of the Christmas tree at the Southern Recreation Grounds for an Urban Renewal event, with Santa and Ann Marie Davis, the wife of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, in attendance. Photo: Donavan McIntos

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Acknowledging that the country had come to the end of a particularly “challenging year”, Prime Minister, the Honourable Philip E. Davis, led a ministerial team including Deputy Prime Minister Cooper, Public Works Minister Sears and Culture Minister Bowleg in developing an alternative conceptual approach to sharing some holiday cheer by bringing to life the uplifting spirit of the Yuletide Season at the country’s principal center of cultural life – Bay Street. This public-private sector collaboration resulted in the transformation of iconic Rawson Square into a ‘Winter Wonderland’ destination and a ‘holiday magic’ experience for locals and visitors alike.

This ‘Winter Wonderland’ experience has received rave reviews from Bahamians and visitors who have visited the transformed Rawson Square in large numbers – taking pictures, recording videos and posting the same to social media to memorialize the occasion and event.

Many would argue that the display could not have come at a better time as Bahamians everywhere are preparing for their second consecutive holiday season without a number of beloved holiday traditions like Junkanoo due to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mr. Andrew Gardiner, co-owner of Island Pearls International, led the operations involving some of the country’s premier design and production companies to assemble a spectacular Christmas display throughout the downtown area within just a few weeks. It was a yeoman’s effort.

Prime Minister Davis thanks his Ministers for their vision and efforts and especially thanks Minister Sears who held superintendence of this project. The Prime Minister further recognizes and thanks the consortium of exceptionally talented industry experts who made this project a great success:

Crispin Cleare, Fresh Entertainment, was responsible for all logistics. Linda Stubbs, Decorators Den, was responsible for the 50-foot Christmas Tree and some surrounding decor. Kasimu Ellis provided lighting and design support. V. Glen Clarke II, Backline Bahamas, provided project management for Island Pearls International and Zamar Productions.

Ken Pratt provided the electrical work for the entire project. In conjunction with its sister company Zamar Productions, Island Pearls International was responsible for the concept, structure, nativity scene, décor items, additional lighting, and special effects.

Mr. Gardiner expressed his pride and gratitude for the “unique opportunity to transform Parliament Square into a hub where families could experience some holiday magic in a safe, socially responsible way. “

The government regrets that due to the spike in COVID infections and the implementation of the new rules, a state-recognized ceremony to mark this event had to be canceled, but encourages Bahamians to include a visit to this ‘Winter Wonderland’ on their Yuletide Season itinerary.