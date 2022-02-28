Government congratulates Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries for 52 years’ service

Hon. Chester Cooper, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries 52 years of spiritual teaching and social programmes did not go unnoticed by the Government of The Bahamas.

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 a celebratory service of “Impact Ministry” was held at the Carmichael Road edifice.

Among the congregation were the Hon. Chester Cooper, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and Mrs. Cecilia Cooper, and Commissioner of Police, Paul Rolle and Mrs. Terry Rolle.

In a pre-recorded message, the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister, commended the church leader Archbishop Ros Davis on his “faithful” stewardship to the church and community at large.

“I applaud the work of Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries in the important areas of youth development, evangelism, Christian education, Christian leadership and Sunday school.

“Under the work of Archbishop Davis, the work of this ministry has left an indelible impact and imprint on the growth, development, culture and character of City 2000 and by extension, our country.”

The prime minister also pointed out that for over 50 years, Archbishop Davis has served The Bahamas with distinction as a Public Servant, and served “the Almighty God faithfully as an obedient manservant.”

According to the prime minister, the legacy of Archbishop Davis stands as the “golden standard in church leadership, discipleship and is therefore worthy of emulation.” He also acknowledged the support of Mrs. Althea Davis to her husband, and the church ministry.

These sentiments were echoed by Minister Cooper, who noted that for 52 years of outreach ministry, the church fed, clothed and offered words of hope to people of this nation.

He revered Archbishop Davis as an “Icon” in the community, noting that the church has left an incredible trail over the past 52 years, as the country heads towards 50 years of Independence.



On behalf of the Prime Minister and people of The Bahamas, Minister Cooper wished Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries continued success.