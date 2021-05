BP BREAKING| The Minnis Government has failed to pay miltiple vendors some stretching almost into one year.

And many of the buildings occupied by the Bahamas Government can face eviction.

For example: The Minnis Government hasn’t paid rent for the Crisis Centre owned by the Anglican Diocese on Sands Rd & East St for some 8 months!

What is dis? All is NOT WELL!

Meanwhile, PM Minnis about the place campaigning.