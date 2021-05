Live scenes at Government High School.

NASSAU| A 15-year-old male student has been stabbed to death on the grounds of the Government High School moments ago.

Police is reporting two students were found in a corridor with stab wounds. One was dead and the other was transported to hospital in serious condition.

This death becomes the country’s 45th homicide victim for the year and the 4th murdered victim in just over four days.

Scores of media personalities have gathered outside the school at this hour.

