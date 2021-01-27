Government pays $10,000 rent each month for unoccupied space on Parliament Street…

PART I – Minnis Government WASTED CONTRACTS

Parliament Street

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is following a number of serious spending wastes deep inside the Minnis Government where thousands of tax dollars are being spent with little accountability.

BP investigations can now reveal some $10,000 in tax dollars is being paid for unused rental spaces inside the Bay Parl Building on Parliament Street in Downtown Nassau.

The building, we know, was being used for the House Speaker who vacated the space back in December.

However, the Office of the Hansard also occupies space in the building that is not being used by the staff.

Every month the Minnis Government pays some $10,000 for the unused space which we now understand is owned by a Lyford Cay resident.

One must wonder who is the real owner of the building who continues to collect public money, wasted every month!

Bahamas Press will continue to follow these wasted unaccountable costs for struggling taxpayers.

Part two comes tomorrow.

