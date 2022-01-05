Government wasted $300,000 on a flop Virtual Junkanoo parade and paid not a DAMN SOUL to promote the event online! WHAT IS THIS?

FILE PHOTO

Youth Minister Mario Bowleg

NASSAU| Youth Sports and CULTURE SPENT NOT ONE DIME ON ONLINE ADVERTISING FOR THE DAMN $300,000 VIRTUAL JUNKANOO! WELL WHAT IS THIS?

STATEMENT FROM YOUTHS AND CULTURE: “On Production and Advertising, the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture spent $24,000 on production and $200 on audio advertising.”

So, from the statement which we at BP had to read three time, the Ministry and its waste a time Minister Mario Bowleg didn’t even spend a dollar in online advertising for (GET THIS) a virtual event. WHAT IN DA HELL IS THIS?!

ONLY $200 on a radio community announcement and the rest of funds spent on production?

BP has asked for the event since CHRISTMAS WEEK! We have yet to see the said online event. Is it shared anywhere? Was it ever populated or shared online?!

May the LORD be with yinner! $300,000 in da GABAGE! Boy I tell ya if you don’t laugh you will cry.

