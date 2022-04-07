GG SMITH

Nassau| Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith reportedly suffered a stroke during a visit to Eleuthera today

After Sir Cornelius reported feeling ill, he was rushed to the airport to be airlifted to a New Providence hospital for emergency medical attention.

Gallery sources close to the situation are telling us it is not looking good for the country’s ceremonial head.

Sir Cornelius was sworn in as the Bahamas’ 11th Governor General on June 28, 2019 under the Minnis Administration.

Born on Long Island, he was an educator by profession before entering frontline politics in the early seventies.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament for Marco City in Grand Bahama in 1982 and was re-elected three times.

Our prayers are with Sir Cornelius and his family.