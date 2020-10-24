Grand Bahama businesswoman Ethel Cartwright has lost her battle with cancer…

Mrs. Ethel Cartwright

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is reporting this evening the passing of a great Grand Bahamian businesswoman.

Mrs. Ethel Cartwright died in a Florida hospital this today.

She battled with cancer and had traveled into the US for treatment. She along with her late husband were owners of GB Tiles.

BP mourns with our Grand Bahama family and the community of which Ethel served. We invite you to pray for her family and that our GOOD AND GRACIOUS GOD grant her rest eternal.

Ret. Assistant Commissioner of Police Allan Gibson passes

We report the passing of Ret. Assistant Commissioner of Police Allan Gibson.

Mr. GIBSON in his retirement operated a small shop in Jubilee Gardens. He was 78.

Pray for his family and that his soul rest in peace.