Grand Bahama child predator strikes again!!!

NASSAU| Just days after he was charged in the Magistrate’s Court with two counts of attempted child stealing, accused predator Justin Seymour, 24, returned to a Grand Bahama court on Friday morning to face another charge of attempted child stealing.

Police say the third charge stems from a third incident involving a child on Friday, January 8, 2021. The circumstances surrounding this latest incident is unclear. However, police said on Wednesday, January 6, Seymour attempted to lure a little girl from Walter Parker Primary School into his Chevy Cavalier.

His plan failed so on Thursday, Friday, January 7, Seymour attempted to lure a little girl from Maurice Moore Primary School into his vehicle. The little girl started to follow him to his vehicle but the school’s crossing guard became suspicious and stopped the little girl after he discovered she did not know the man.

Seymour, a resident of #10 Wrexham Drive, Arden Forrest, was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #1 on Friday on one count of attempted child stealing.

He was not required to enter a plea. The matter was adjourned to May 13 for trial.

During his previous arraignment, Seymour was granted bail. However, in light of the third charge, bail was denied.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction Services until trial.