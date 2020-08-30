Grand Bahama deacon drops down dead inside sweetheart home Saturday night…

Lockdowns and curfew gat people killing themselves with stress!

Deacon Raymond ‘RICHIE’ GOODMAN along with wife on right and mistress on left.

FREEPORT| A local Minister has died of a massive heart attack last evening as he hung out at the home of his sweetheart.

MINISTER Raymond ‘RICHIE’ GOODMAN, a deacon in a local church, suffered a massive heart attack last night while with his sweetheart at his side. Oh ya just don’t know when God coming.

Deacon Goodman, of West Grand Bahama, died just after taking his “Blue Pills” in Eight Mile Rock. He worked at BTVI. And was also employed once with at B.T.C in Abaco and Freeport.

According to sources on the ground in the area, Mr. Goodman’s wife, visited the scene and carried on REALLY BAD!

Heart attacks appears to be mounting in the Grand Bahama community. Just this week surgeon Dr. Philip Thompson died after a massive heart attack inside his truck Friday morning. He was an avid Saxons Junkanoo leader and is the brother of Anglican Bishop Gilbert Thompson. The Thompson clan is a large family and we hope the Competent Authority will grant permission beyond five to celebrate his lift.

We report yinner decide!