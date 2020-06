26-year-old Pereze Perissa Ferguson

FLORIDA| BP is getting information about the arrest of a Grand Bahama woman in Florida

We can report US Marshals arrested a Grand Bahama native on Thursday, 26-year-old Pereze Perissa Ferguson.

Ferguson was arrested after being caught in possession of two kilos of a controlled substance [cocaine].

She will be formally arraigned this week.

We report yinner decide!