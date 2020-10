The Church of Greater Faith Ministry in Freeport Grand Bahama has lost their organist after he come down with a quick and swift illness. BIG Bubba Thompson was the organist’s name.

He was an excellent singer as well. He was to be honoured by the church this coming Sunday. Perhaps The GOOD Master had an even higher reward for him.

The organ music and Big Bubba will be missed! Let us all pray for his family.

May he rest in peace!