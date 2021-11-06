Grand Bahama pastor Rev. Lloyd Rolle dies…

Rev. Lloyd Rolle

FREEPORT| Pastor, contractor and former political aspirant Pastor Lloyd Rolle of Grand Bahama passed away last evening. Special prayers were requested for the preacher on Thursday after he had to be readmitted to hospital after experiencing serious breathing issues and fluid in his longs.

Chairman of the PLP Hon. Fred Mitchell wrote the following after the announcement of his passing: “I regret to report the passing a few hours ago of Rev Lloyd Rolle of Eight Mile Rock Grand Bahama. Rev Rolle applied to run as a candidate in the last election. He was a successful contractor and businessman and a great party supporter. I spoke to Lloyd Jr this morning to express condolences on behalf of the Leader and the wider party. May he rest in peace.”