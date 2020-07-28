Grand Bahama Women Spread Virus Breaking Quarantine

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen

A MOTHER and daughter who contracted COVID-19 while abroad broke quarantine rules when they returned to Grand Bahama and subsequently infected eight other people with the disease, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen.

His revelation during a Ministry of Health press conference on Friday renewed concerns about the enforcement of quarantine rules as the country battles a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on April 27 that people who breach quarantine rules could be fined $20,000 or be imprisoned for five years.