Grand Bahamian found hanging in his home on Raleigh Drive…

FREEPORT| A 43-year-old Grand Bahama man was found hanging from the ceiling of a home on Raleigh Drive on Christmas Day.

The man’s body was discovered after 1pm Friday. However, he had not been seen alive since 5am on Christmas Eve. It is unclear how long he had been hanging from the ceiling before his body was discovered.

His body was transported to Rand Memorial Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead by a physician there.

According to police, foul play is not suspected but they await the results of a pathologist’s report.