GRAND HYATT BAHA MAR FEATURES FEBRUARY OFFERINGS FULL OF ROMANCE, LOVE, AND EXCUSES TO CELEBRATE

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar’s February 2022 offerings include Valentine’s Day events, luxe dining options, Super Bowl Sunday activations, and more

NASSAU, The Bahamas, February 10, 2022 – Grand Hyatt Baha Mar invites guests to enjoy the resort’s unique, luxury offerings during the month of February with something for everyone.

The sprawling and spectacular luxury resort offers a variety of romantic and exciting activities, dining options, and more, including:

Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House

Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s innovative fine-dining restaurant concept Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House will be offering a special three-course Valentine’s Day dinner on Sunday, February 14.

Dinner Menu

Amuse Bouche

Grilled Oyster

Cilantro, Lime Emulsion

1st Course

Tuna Crudo

Pickled Vegetables, Avocado Wasabi, Crispy Rice

2nd Course

Surf N Turf

Grilled Lamb Chop & Grilled Local Lobster, Chimichurri Sauce, Corn Succotash

Or

Catch of the day

Pan Seared Local Catch

Smoked Celeriac Island Salsa, Braised Orange Carrots, Tomato Chutney

3rd Course

My Valentine Tonight

Vanilla-Infused Champagne Mousse, Raspberry and Lychee Heart, Rose Consommé

To make a reservation, click here

Marcus Up Top

The lively rooftop cocktail bar Marcus Up Top is the perfect nightlife spot for singles, couples, and friends to enjoy cocktails, light bites, and dancing during the month of February. Offerings and events include:

Singles Night

Guests and locals alike can dance the night away at Singles Night at Marcus Up Top. On Saturday, February 12 from 9:00 p.m. – midnight, there will be a live DJ, dancing, and signature food and beverage items available.

Super Bowl Sunday

Watch the most anticipated sports game of the season with delicious food and a gorgeous sunset at Marcus Up Top! On Sunday, February 13, guests can cheer on their favorite teams and indulge in delicious Super Bowl-themed food and beverage items including:

Pop Spicy Chicken

Asian Sauce, Rum Aioli

Conch Croquette

Curry Remoulade, Pickles

Meatball Sauce Creole, Homemade chimichurri

Tempura Cauliflower

Spicy Mayo

Smoked Wahoo Dips

Plantain Chips, Picante Salsa

Minimum consumption of $100 inclusive of Food & Drinks. Reservations are required.

Valentine’s Day

Celebrate romance with your loved ones while taking in beautiful views of Cable Beach at Marcus Up Top. On Monday, February 14, guests can imbibe and indulge with a four-course dinner including wine pairings.

Reservations are required.

Café Madeleine

The first real French Patisserie of The Bahamas, Café Madeleine, will be offering special romantic touches to coffee beverages leading up to Valentine’s Day. Guests will be able to add a Valentine’s Day message on any latte, cappuccino, or coffee beverage for their special someone!

Jazz Bar

Jazz Bar, the luxurious haven for music, food, and cocktails located at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar brings the soothing sounds of live jazz and sophisticated small-plate menus to the Bahamas. During Valentine’s Day weekend, Jazz Bar will offer two deluxe champagne and cheese board or dessert pairings featuring Champagne Perrier-Jouët, giving couples an intimate haven to enjoy the sultry sounds of jazz and a night of pure romance.

· $225.00 for a Perrier-Jouët Champagne Rosé & Cheese Board or Chocolate Crunch Bar for 2

· $195.00 for a Perrier-Jouët Champagne Brut & Cheese Board or Chocolate Crunch Bar for 2

In-Room Dining

For guests looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day from the comfort of their own suites, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar’s in-room dining will be offering a special Valentine’s Day spread including Chocolates & Strawberries with two glasses of Champagne.