GRAND THEFT AUTO! WHERE ARE THE EIGHT 2021 FORD EXPLORERS PURCHASED UNDER MINNIS DAYS BEFORE THE GENERAL ELECTIONS?

Ford Explorer – FILE PHOTO

NASSAU| The Davis Government is right now examining the seriousness of theft deep inside the Government by the former Minnis Administration.

BP is learning former PM Hubert Minnis made an urgent request just before the September 16th poll to purchase some 10 spanking new Ford Explorers at a value of over Half a Million Dollars.

Your number one investigative page has now discovered from documents shown to us that only two of the vehicles have been accounted for and both were assigned at the Office of the Spouse.

The eight other vehicles have vanished like Houdini and cannot be tracked like some bad wutless former MP who have sunk into early retirement behind the bar. WHERE ARE THE NEW GOVERNMENT FORD VEHICLES?

One source told BP perhaps the vehicles were gifts to persons connected to the CROOKED FORMER PM who told the world that more than a half a billion dollars is lost in the Bahamas to corruption.

Your BP will be following this development!

We report yinner decide!