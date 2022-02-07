Great Bahamians we lost in the last few hours…

Former contractors Earnel Hanna passes…

BP BREAKING| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing this afternoon of Mr. Earnel R. Hanna.

He you will recall was an accomplished contractor in the country who was involved in the construction of T. G. Glover and the old Straw Market.

Mr Hanna was married to veteran educator and devout Anglican Administrator Mrs Carol Hanna of St. Barnabas.

Police Supt. Philip Moxey passes

BP is reporting the passing of Police Supt. PHILIP Moxey Sunday morning.

Brenville Russell

BP is reporting today the passing of Grand Bahama resident Brenville Russell.

Mr Russell passed away today while at home. He was 75.

BP extends our condolences to his family particularly his daughter Kimmie Russell. May he rest in peace.