Grounding of HMBS CASCARILLA _ Another RBDF vessel BROKE UP! WELL?

NASSAU| The Royal Bahamas Defence Force regrets to advise of the grounding of HMBS CASCARILLA whilst patrolling the Southeastern Bahamas off Ragged Island last night (September 18).

As a precautionary measure, two crewmembers were airlifted to the Capital through the assistance of the United States Coast Guard Helo this morning to receive medical attention and are both in stable condition.

Additionally, a medical team was flown in aboard a Defence Force aircraft to assess and monitor the condition of the remaining crewmembers.

Initial investigations are ongoing and a formal Board of Inquiry will be convened to determine the circumstances involved.