Guards beat inmates for protest against cruel conditions

Fox Hill Prisons

NASSAU| Prison guards viciously beat inmates in the Maximum Security Unit with wood on Friday.

The violent beatings took place as Prison Commissioner Charles Murphy denied claims of mistreatment of inmates.

The guards used brutality to stop inmates from protesting against the inhumane conditions at the prison, commonly called Fox Hell Prison.

Inmates haven’t seen relatives since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, though lawyer visits are allowed.

Inmates have also lost access to special, medically approved diets after Murphy stopped outside food.

Inmate Andrew “Yogi” Davis died from complications due to heart failure last October after jail officials denied him access to his medically approved diet.