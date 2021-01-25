Gus “Big Ju” Outten taken to hospital and is set to be airlifted to the United States – PRAY FOR HIM!

PM Minnis’ Junaknoo costume artist Willis “Koolaide” Bain massive Junkanoo funeral Parade now set for Saturday February 13th, 2021

Gus “Big Ju” Outten

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is calling all citizens to pray for Gus “Big Ju” Outten a senior mascot for the Valley Boys and former police officer as he was admitted to hospital on Saturday.

Arrangements are being made for Outten to be airlifted into the United States for treatment. We ask all friends of the Bahamas and the Junkanoo Community to pray for “BIG JU”!

Meanwhile, Saxons are getting ready to celebrate the life of one of their own Percy Paul who passed away on New Year’s Day. The Community of Mason’s Edition is right now being transformed to celebrate his life, and the life of the group’s deputy leader Willis “Koolaide” Bain who passed away a few days later.

Bain we know will be laid to rest in a powerful Junkanoo celebration this coming February 13th – Valentine Eve.

Now, Koolaide’s burial will be interesting as it will be the sendoff for the man who made sure Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Minnis was dressed for Bay Street every year!

Will The Competent Authority participate in the massive sendoff now being planned for “Koolaide”? Or will he apply his strict lockdown rules and block Junkanooers from having their traditional burial?

THIS WE SHALL SEE! This will not end well if the services for Koolaide is blocked!



