Haitian Migrant Who Molested a Child Escapes Detention Center

Did he escape or was he released?

NASSAU| On Friday 23rd October at approximately 7:38am, officers at the Carmichael Road Detention Center reported that upon routine population count by officers of both agencies charged with oversight of the Center (Bahamas Immigration and Royal Bahamas Defence Force), it was realized that a male detainee had escaped custody.

Further investigations revealed that Mr. Jack Gerlin, Haitian National was the escapee.

The Department has issued an all points bulletin for Mr. Geralin and encourages anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Carmichael Road Detention Center at 604-0181/2; the complaints hotline at 242-604-8477 or the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 919 or 911.

The Department will continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management in compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.