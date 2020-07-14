Haitian national repatriated and paid via Bahamasair…

Photos of the repatriation exercise.

NASSAU| Some 34 illegal Haitian migrants were repatriated, today, on a Bahamasair jet, without fanfare.

Bahamasair flew from New Providence to Freeport with 19 migrants onboard. In Freeport, the jet picked up another 15 migrants. It is believed that a 20-year-old undocumented man who tested positive for Covid-19 last week was among the group.

The group attempted to smuggle into the US but was captured by the US Coast Guard and returned into Grand Bahama.

The National flag carrier then transported the 34 illegal migrants to Haiti.

Today’s repatriation exercise comes one month after 75 Haitians were repatriated to Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The group included 67 men and eight women.

The repatriation flight took place one week after chaos erupted at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre when Haitians demanded to be returned to Haiti following a three-month delay and engaged in a hunger strike.