Haitian Nationals drown off West End Grand Bahama today….

Haitian Nationals rescued from sunk vessel.

Two Haitian Nationals drowned today as they were in a crossing near the West End community in a vessel.

Two Haitian Nationals drowned today as they were in a crossing near the West End community in a vessel. That vessel sunk and as Emergency Services teams arrived at a location the group had to be rescued.

The photos shown are those who survived the voyage in the rescue operation. Little is still known as to what went down.

