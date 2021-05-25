Haitian police in Bahamas with fake documents – WHAT WAS THEIR MISSION?

How did they get into Inagua with the borders closed to Haiti? Is the MICAL a new shipping point? Immigration Director abruptly on leave!

Reginald Jeudy and Rishkard Jeudy

NASSAU| Two Haitian policemen, who entered The Bahamas illegally, were arrested after they were found with fake documents.

Authorities caught Reginald Jeudy and Rishkard Jeudy with fraudulent re-entry permits from the Department of Immigration, receipts for work permits and travel health visas.

Immigration officers arrested the men on suspicion of illegal landing after they arrived on a Bahamasair flight from Matthew Town, Inagua on May 17.

The officers found the bogus documents in an envelope while searching their bags, the court heard.

The Jeudys pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of forged documents when they appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Tuesday.

He fined each of the men $7,000 or one year in prison. After paying their fines or serving their sentences, the men will be turned over to immigration.

Meanwhile the Director of Immigration this past week went on a leave of absence. No one knows why, but sources tell us the Director was moving items out of his office quietly over the weekend. WHAT GONE DOWN?!