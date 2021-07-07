Haitian President Moïse murdered in sophisticated operation this morning…

Haitian PRESIDENT was murdered at his home after his refusal to hold a General Elections in the country!!!

HAITI| HAITIAN PRESIDENT MOISE killed this morning at his home and his wife has also shot during the early morning storming of their home by armed bandits.

Lord have mercy! Haitians were begging President Moise to hold General Elections for almost three years now burning car tires, and creating violence across the country.

President Moise refused to hold new General Elections. Now he is dead.

According to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister called the killing a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”

First Lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. Opposition leaders accused Moïse, who was 53, of seeking to increase his power.

PLP Oppositon Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C wrote: “The Progressive Liberal Party notes with shock and regret the assassination of the Haitian President His Excellency Jovenel Moise.

“We are shocked by this heinous act of violence and offer to the government and people of Haiti our prayers and support during this difficult time.”

President Joseph Biden also issued calls for peace in Haiti. The US President’s comments are attached below.