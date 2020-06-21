Haitian woman found dead naked, hands cut off and stabbed to death in Pinedale GB Saturday morning….

Live scenes on Saturday at the country’s 32nd homicide on Grand Bahama.

FREEPORT| Police were at the scene of another homicide incident this time in the Pinedale community of Eight Mile Rock Grand Bahama.

A Haitian national, who was reported missing just hours before her discovery, was found unresponsive in bushes in the area. She was found naked, with her hands cut off with a stab to the neck.

Investigators have confirmed a male Haitian national is in police custody providing details in their investigation, however, police are appealing to the public to assist with any information they may have seen in this incident.

We report yinner decide!