Haitians land illegally on Eleuthera

BP BREAKING| Another Loaded Haitian Sloop Landing in the Bahamas today. The sloop was first spotted by RBDF AIR Survelliance teams at 1pm today off Princess Cay, near Rock Sound.

Sometime later a large number of migrants were detained. Sadly, though the vessel was spotted Commodore Raymond King had no vessel in the area to intercept. What is dis?

If they could not protect Government House abd Columbas ya think thry coukd protect the waters from migrants? Mannnn yinner need to wake up around here..

RBPF teams had to stop the vessel.