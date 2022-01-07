HALF OF GAMING BOARD STAFF CALLED IN SICK WITH COVID!!!??? NO ONE TESTED!!!

Ian Tynes Gaming Board

NASSAU| Slack wutless leadership at the Gaming Board of the Bahamas is creating a SERIOUS health crisis.

BP is learning more than half of the gaming staff are out sick with covid19.

Secretary to the Board Ian Tynes has yet to warn staff of the outbreak or warn them to be tested.

Meanwhile, assistant secretary to the Board Veronica Taylor who has been out sick for months now, but mysteriously showed up at work for the Christmas Party to celebrate the year and has since not returned. SLACKNESS!!!

Slack wutless leadership at the Gaming Board of the Bahamas needs a New Day. What in da hell is dis?

We report yinner decide!