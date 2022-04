Mr William Pinder and Mrs Grace Merle Roberts

Bimini| Today is indeed one for celebration as the two oldest residents of Bimini celebrate their birthdays today.

Mrs Grace Merle Roberts affectionately called PRETTY GIRL is 99 years old and Mr William Pinder affectionately called BLUE MARLIN WILLIE is 98 years old.

Mrs Roberts has 10 children, who are all alive and Mr Pinder has 4 surviving children.

One of Mrs Roberts children is noted pediatrician, Dr Paul Roberts.

Let’s celebrate them today. #bimini#bahamas