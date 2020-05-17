Has anyone seen the lease or mold report at Town Centre Mall yet?

Bad mold conditions could kill!

NASSAU| This is how mold looks when it invades a mall.

Bahamas Press is learning mold-like conditions have infested a local mall in the country where The Bahamas Government has signed a five year lease agreement; exposing hundreds of workers in the process.

When will the Bahamas Government table the lease agreement with the Town Centre Mall? And more importantly, when will the Minnis Administration publish the report of mold conditions discovered in the General Post Office new facility?

We ga leave this one right here….

We report yinner decide!