HBCU College Fair set to deliver scholarships for students considering COLLEGE on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022!

NASSAU| If you are a senior student thinking of continuing your education by signing up for College there is another opportunity just waiting for you.

The third annual HBCU College Fair (virtually hosted) is coming up on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022.

Since the fair started just two years ago $7 million has been granted in Scholarships to Bahamian students from some 20 schools!

The Fair is open to all students across the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Scores of family island students are already signing up to take advantage of this great opportunity.

Students can sign up for the fair at https://www.thinkhbcu242.com .

Do not miss this golden opportunity for all senior students.