Head Security at Schooner Bay airlifted to capital…

ABACO| Bahamas Press is now learning the head of security at Schooner Bay Resort had to be flown out today on an emergency flight with symptoms similar to coronavirus. Abaco is a hotspot where even the blood nurse on the island, has died from the virus last week.

Schooner Bay is where the PM enjoy his weekends at his second residence. He was at the gated community just on Saturday past.

Some believe he also met with the Head of Security at the property.

There is a Superspreader and all we say to you is this: Protect Ya Damn Self!

