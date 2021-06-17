HEADLESS Chickens left at the Supreme Court Door

NASSAU| A white chicken with its head cut off was left in a brown paper bag in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The bag was discovered near Bernard Turner’s courtroom door, fueling speculation that the person who left it there may have been sending a message to him.

Authorities have no idea who left the dead chicken on the property as there were no functioning closed circuit television cameras to capture the incident.

The courts have been the subject of controversy in recent weeks following the judicial appointments of several known Free National Movement supporters.

Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree has defended the process saying it was above board.

The Supreme Court has also come under attack from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Desmond Bannister who said a recent ruling by Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson regarding the protection of Abaco shantytowns from demolition was “silly” and not worth the paper it was written on.