Health confirms 23 cases of COVID19 in Sandilands…

Health officials are announcing a 3pm press conference for Friday 7th. The presser comes with a confirmation that some 23 patients at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre have tested positive for COVID19.

Meanwhile, in another statement “The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is branding reports that there is a lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support the thousands of healthcare workers across the country as false and malicious.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed today that there are ten (10) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. With seven on New Providence, two on Bimini and one on Abaco.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven hundred sixty-one (761). There are three hundred forty-nine (349) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, three hundred thirty-six (336) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, thirty-four (34) confirmed cases in Bimini, ten (10) confirmed cases in Moore’s Island, nine (9) confirmed cases in Great Guana Cay, nine (9) confirmed cases in the Berry Islands, six (6) confirmed cases in Cat Cay, three (3) confirmed cases in Cat Island, three (3) confirmed cases in Exuma, and two (2) confirmed cases in Abaco.

