Health is adding up the COVID19 numbers wrong! 44+43+11=98 – Their math is OFF!

ONE ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASE – Update #73 – One more COvid19 victim found to keep yinner lockdown…

To have 44 recovered cases, 11 deaths and 43 active cases would mean the Bahamas had 98 COVID-19 cases! But someone in Health cannot count! THE DASHBOARD HAS AN ERROR!

Nassau| The Ministry of Health confirms today that there is one (1) additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to ninety-seven (97) according to health officials. But the math is off as

There have been eight (8) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, seventy-five (75) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and thirteen (13) confirmed cases on the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed case is Case #97, a fifty (50) year old male from New Providence, with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases. Investigations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items.

Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a twenty thousand dollar ($20,000) fine or up to five (5) years imprisonment.