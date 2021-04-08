Health is reporting some 43 new COVID19 cases in country and ZNS has some 4 employees who have tested positive!

PMH.

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health is reporting some 43 New Covid19 cases as the vaccine distribution continues.

Some 27 of the cases were identified in patients on New Providence, 12 on Grand Bahama Island, 1 on Abaco and 2 on Eleuthera. There is also one more case on the Berry Islands.

We can report some 69 of those who got the AstraZeneca jab here in country have also became infected with the deadly virus.

Health has also reported that some 4 persons are in the intensive care section at Doctor’s Hospital.

Bahamas Press is also reporting that some four employees at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas have tested positive and one has been admitted to hospital.

Well the surge is back up even though the vaccine is here! Concerns of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine are growing in the United States of America. That vaccine has not yet been given the green light for use in the USA.

One of BP writers came down with a severe cold over the weekend and one dose of dark GREEN ISLAND BUSH COCKTAIL and that cold was gone in hours (NO VACCINE REQUIRED).

We report yinner decide!