Mrs Bloneva Darville.

NASSAU| BAHAMAS PRESS is reporting the passing of Mrs Bloneva Darville.

She you should know is the mother of Health Minister Dr Michael Darville. She was from Long Cay and had married the late George Darville.

This afternoon we pay our respects to the family on her passing particularly her children, Paul Dsrville, Mary Roland, Eddie Darville, Ida Moxey, Patricia Hermans, Carl and Peter Darville.

May her soul rest in peace.