Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville assisting a shot victim in Bimini this morning. Health is gone to the dogs as no ambulance service was available to move the victim. WHERE IS THE AMBULANCE donated by Bimini World Resort?

BP BREAKING| Two Human Traffickers known to the United States Authtoities got into a nasty fight this morning just after the PM opened the New Administrators Complex.

Ira Roker Saunders, the shot victim is shown here with Dr. MICHAEL DARVILLE AND TEAM, getting ready to be airlifted out of Bimini as he was shot several times by another man. The shooting comes following a fight captured all on video and shared virally on social media.