Health Officials are concerned over fraudulent COVID-19 test results…

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis

NASSAU| Health Officials are confirmed with suspicion of persons presenting fraudulent COVID-19 test results to enter Grand Bahama, which has witnessed a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases over the last week.

Dr. Dahl-Regis said the matter has been reported to the RBPF.

Well what is this the people who could not tell us the Mexicans arrived or if they were tested now concerned about false COVID-19 test results. Well Philip Brave Davis did warn PM Minnis about his readiness to reopen to international flights. Now Look at this!