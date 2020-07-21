Health Officials confirm an additional 20 new cases of COVID19!

Health officials only confirmed two new cases on Bimini today – Perhaps the others will be reported tomorrow…

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are twenty (20) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one hundred ninety-four (194).

There have been one hundred and seven (107) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, sixty-nine (69) confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, fifteen (15) confirmed cases in Bimini, two (2) confirmed cases in Cat Island and one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay.

The public is advised that Cases #175 – #178 and Cases #181 – #182 are residents of New Providence.

Cases #179 and #180 are residents of Cat Island. Cases #183 and #184 are residents of Bimini and #185 – #194 are residents of Grand Bahama.

Further details of these cases were unable to be confirmed at the time of the release of this report. Investigations are ongoing, and a complete update of details will be published at a later date. Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The public is reminded to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

 wear a face mask when you leave home;

 wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

 cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

 clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.